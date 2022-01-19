Shweta Tiwari has redefined fitness goals at 41 and how! She made a lot of noise over her hourglass figure and toned midriff. The beauty has defined abs but now she’s also revealing the dark side that not everyone is aware of. From being bloated for days to how the angles and the poses matter, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress is revealing it all.

Time and again, Shweta is grabbing eyeballs for her s*xy figure. Many keep saying that she is only ageing like a fine wine. With every year, we see her shelling out major fitness goals. Be it a traditional lehenga or a pantsuit look, one cannot shy away from accepting how good everything looks on her.

Shweta Tiwari now opens up about the compliments she receives for her ft physique. She told Hindustan Times, “It is lovely to hear compliments. But I don’t look like the way I am in those photos every day. I shouldn’t be saying this, but people need to know that it is not just a fit body but the lights, camera angle and pose that also helps you look a certain way in the photos. The truth is my abs are defined for two days and I am bloated for the next four.”

Shweta Tiwari continued, “Your body won’t be ripped always, it needs work every day. People want to attain a ripped body in two months, which is not possible. Daily workouts will give you results.”

Just not that, Shweta also revealed that she listens to her heart once in a while. She has cheat meals and cheat days once a week.

Well, Shweta Tiwari is surely fitness inspiration 101!

