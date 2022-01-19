Bigg Boss 15 often witnesses change in equations. While Karan Kundrra was seen asking his parents to call Umar Riaz for dinner, things do not seem as cordial outside. The evicted contestant is speaking about ‘love angles’ for the show and TejRan fans think it’s an indirect dig at the couple. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Umar has been finally opening up and giving interviews to the media. From talking about Geeta Kapur questioning his profession to his unfair eviction, Riaz is opening about it all. Just not that, he’s also taken an indirect dig at the love angles in the show.

The Khabri took to their Twitter and informed that Umar Riaz has been targeting Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash outside the house. “#UmarRiaz Takes a Dig at #Tejran and his best friend #Karan I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan, Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time,” read the tweet.

Another tweet continued, “He is the same person who kept asking #BiggBoss Ladkiyan bhejo ghar me. Also When asked about winner he wants, he took 4 names. Means His friendship with Karan was just for show. These People have always been thankless and it’s in their blood @realumarriaz@imrealasim.”

As expected, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fans got furious and began trolling Umar Riaz.

A user commented, “We are sorry that you were so desperate to create an angle but no one gave you any bhao. After reading this I’m glad they didn’t give you any bhav, a person who can say this about his ‘friend’, what can we even expect from him. Learn to respect people first. #TejRan.”

Another wrote, “Kisi ko angle nahi banana tha lekin Roz bigboss ko bolte the bandi bhejo bigboss mujhe bhi angle chahiye Batau woh kaun hai?! #TejRan.”

Well, only Umar Riaz can clarify why he said what he said!

