From Dhanush & Aishwarya Rajinikanth To Samantha & Naga Chaitanya: Top 5 Celebrity Divorces That Shocked Fans

Bollywood and TV stars often make headlines for their love affairs and fairy tale weddings. However, marriages are also tough to maintain in the world of showbiz. So today we are breaking down celebrity divorce that came as a shock for many fans.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

The couple dated for a long time before tying the knot in a grand ceremony in 2017 in Goa. They became one of the power couples in the south film industry and often set couple goals for fans. However, rumours of the troubled marriage began to surface last year. The two then took to social media on October 2, 2021, to announce their separation. The news came as a shock for many of the fans.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Met on the sets of Lagaan, both Aamir and Kiran Rao dated for a few years before getting married in 2005. After 15 years of their marriage, the two took to their respective social media handles to announce their separation on July 3. Calling their divorce as not as an end but as they start of a new journey, the two claimed that they will continue to remain devoted parents to their son Azad and work on projects together.

Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha

Bollywood actress left her fans surprised when she announced that she is separating from her husband Sahil Sangha after five years of marriage in August 2020. They were together for nearly 11 years. She even penned a heartfelt note on Instagram revealing that it is a mutual decision to part ways and lead their lives the way they want. Her divorce announcement came as a shock to many of her fans.

However, last year the actress married got married to her long time boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi.

Aamir Ali- Sanjeeda Sheikh

Aamir Ali- Sanjeeda Sheikh were one of the most popular TV couples that fans loved. The two got married in 2012 after being in a long relationship. They even participated n Nach Baliye 3 and had won the show. Back in 2020, rumours of their marriage hitting a rough patch made headlines. Reports claimed that they were not staying together. Eventually, the two got divorced ending their 9-years of marriage. They have a baby girl together, Ayra Ali. They have never addressed their split publicly.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush

Rajnikanth’s elder daughter, Aishwarya and Dhanush have always been fan favourites. The duo got married when Dhanush was only 21 and Aishwaryaa 23. After 18 years of their marriage, they announced their separation and headed for divorce last night. Fans were shocked to know about their separation.

