Nargis Fakhri is a Bollywood actor who has worked in a series of movies in the last few years. She made her debut with Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 film, Rockstar, for which she also got nominated for a Filmfare Award in the Best Debut Female category. A huge part of the audience, however, was heavily disappointed with her performance, unhappy with the fact that she even got nominated for an award for her work. At one instance, they started commenting about her lips and she had the sassiest way of shutting them down.

For the unversed, Rockstar was a romantic-drama film that featured actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The plot of the film revolved around the rise of a rockstar who experiences immense grief due to his failed love life. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali and the songs from the movie, jointly created by AR Rahman and Mohit Chauhan, were one of the biggest takeaways from the film.

In the year 2012, Nargis Fakhri had opened up on the reactions she received after Rockstar hit the theatres. Some people would not stop talking about her plumped lips and Nargis clearly had no time to entertain the haters.

Speaking about the discussions around her lips, Nargis Fakhri said, “Well, I don’t know what to say to that. Seriously. If I had really big bo*bs, people would talk about my bo*bs. I guess they haven’t seen my b*tt. It’s really big too. But it was well hidden in those Patiala salwars that I wore in Rockstar. If they saw my b*m, which is bigger than my lips, they’d only be talking about that. Because I was covered throughout the film, they couldn’t pick on anything else. So I don’t really care about all this.”

Talking about her own how she isn’t confident about her nose, Nargis said, “Thank God they didn’t say anything about my nose! I actually have a complex about my nose.”

