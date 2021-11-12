Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama film Rockstar was released in 2011 and it went to become one of the best films of Ranbir Kapoor. The film had all the elements like amazing performances of the actor, great storytelling, and solid music. While we think the film is written only for Ranbir but did you know he wasn’t the first choice? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Made on a budget of ₹410 million, the film became was one of the top-grossing films of that year, managing to appeal the youngsters in the cities. The album of the film is often termed as the best music album of the decade.

Advertisement

As per reports, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali had written the first draft of Rockstar considering Hrithik Roshan in mind. He also considered Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of Nargis Fakhri. TellyChakkar reports that Hrithik did not like the ending of the movie of Jordan dying so the filmmaker then approached Saif Ali Khan for the role.

Saif also declined the role by deciding to go for the script of Love Aaj Kal, which is also directed by Imtiaz. The filmmaker reportedly did not get any positive response from the actor. Shahid Kapoor too was in the race for the role but it later Ranbir Kapoor was chosen to essay the lead role in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and co-produced by Sunil Lulla and Dhillin Mehta. Apart from Ranbir and Nargis Fakhri, the film also features Kumud Mishra, Shammi Kapoor, Moufid Aziz, Piyush Mishra, and Aditi Rao Hydari in supporting roles. Produced under the banner name, Eros International Ltd.

Imtiaz’s film shows Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Janardhan aka Jordan and Nargis Fakhri as Heer Kaul, Jordan’s love interest. The film managed to earn a whopping total net gross of ₹68,61,50,000 in India.

Must Read: AR Rahman Recalls How Rishi Kapoor’s Disliking Of The ‘Rockstar’ Music Encouraged Him To Create ‘Nadaan Parinde’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube