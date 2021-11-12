Chiranjeevi is all set to play the lead in ‘Godfather,’ the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer.’ While the megastar will essay the titular role – originally played by Mohanlal, several news reports making social media rounds suggested Bollywood star Salman Khan will play Prithviraj Sukumaran’s role in the Telugu version. Another interesting detail is about International pop singer Britney Spears singing for the movie.

During an interview recently, music composer S Thaman revealed Salman will be grooving for the first time with Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi. Talking about it, he said that discussions to bring Britney Spears on board the song is still on.

Interacting with Outlook, ‘Godfather’ music composer, S Thaman, said, “We are approaching the start of the thing. It is just on the starting lines. We are making the documentation strong before going and approaching. We still don’t have proper clarity on making her (Britney Spears) sing a Telugu song or doing a proper English song for the film. There is Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us.”

Further talking about the ‘Godfather’ track that will feature Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi, S Thaman added, “When both of them are coming on so strongly, we are thinking of a very big artist we can collaborate with. So, we are talking with audio companies and they need to talk with those (international) audio companies because all foreign artists, they will be having a good sign up and they will be in contract with some audio companies.”

‘Godfather’ is being directed by Tamil director Mohan Raja and is a remake of the Malayalam super hit film ‘Lucifer’. As per reports, the Ooty schedule of the film’s Telugu counterpart has been completed. However, the movie shoot has been temporarily postponed due to a minor hand injury to the megastar. The new schedule will reportedly kick off in Hyderabad itself.

