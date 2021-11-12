Post the release of hit song Tumse Bhi Zyada Tadap was building up the hype for second song of the film. Now, Tere Siva Jag Mein, a party anthem song has been unveiled and the fans are all praise for this song just like they were for the first song.

Tere Siva Jag Mein is an upbeat song and makes for a good party song. Sung by Pritam, Shilpa Rao and Darshan Raval the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The song also has rap which has been written and performed by Charan. The song surely looks set to make the chartbuster and follow the Tumse Bhi Zyada which has already become a hit with the fans. The groovy tune of the song makes it very attention grabbing and the fans surely won’t be able to stop themselves from hearing the song on loop.

Tadap marks Ahan Shetty’s debut. He is the central character in the song and the fans have been praising him ever since the trailer of the film came out. He plays a tough role in the film and opposite him Tara Sutaria plays the lead role and also features in an impressive avatar.

Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Fox Star Studios presents, ‘Tadap’, a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Production. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Milan Luthria and written by Rajat Arora, ‘Tadap’ is scheduled to release on 3rd December, 2021.

