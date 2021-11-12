Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family faced a tough time after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in a drugs case. The Starkid was released on bail on October 29 after spending nearly 25 days in Arthur Road Jail.

Ever since Aryan is out on bail, he has been at his home and has no interest in meeting his friends. SRK and Gauri have been making sure they are there for him every step of the way. It was one of the reasons why the Pathan star decided to ditch his birthday and spend some quality time with his family in Alibaug.

Now as per the latest report via ETimes, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to work on his upcoming films and is going to be away from home. As a result, he wanted a reliable bodyguard for his son Aryan Khan as he still would have to attend the NCB office every Friday.

Moreover, Aryan is not someone who gets comfortable with a new person easily. Hence the superstar decided to let Ravi Singh in the city with his son and take a new bodyguard for himself. Reportedly, Ravi has been with the Khan family for a long time and is considered a part of his family.

Aryan too shares a rapport with him. So Ravi Singh fits the bill perfectly.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Pathan’ co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. He will also be seen in Atlee’s untitled film alongside Nayanthara. The film was supposed to go floors last month but was halted as the superstar was battling for Aryan’s bail.

SRK is also said to be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s immigration drama. Taapsee Pannu has been roped to play a role in the film. However, no confirmation has been received from the makers yet.

