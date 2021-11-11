Shah Rukh Khan and his family had a tough time last month when his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Now that the Starkid has returned home after getting bail, SRK has maintained silence over the case. Now the latest report has thrown some light on it.

If reports are to be believed, several international media has extended lucrative offers to the superstar to speak up on Aryan’s arrest. However, he has rejected all the offers and chose to maintain silence.

A source close to Shah Rukh Khan has said to Bollywood Hungama, “Shah Rukh has received several lucrative offers to talk on what happened to his son. Some of these offers have come from the international media and they are willing to pay a small fortune for an exclusive on the topic. But this time, Shah Rukh has nothing to say. Or rather, he won’t say anything although he has plenty to say.”

Many of King Khan’s close friends have advised him to speak on the Aryan Khan’s arrest case but he has refrained to talk about it. the source has also mentioned the reason behind his silence on the matter. “But Shah Rukh Khan has his own plan about how to get justice for wrongs done to his son. And it is far more complex than just giving press interviews on the subject,” a friend of Shah Rukh’s informed the publication.

Meanwhile, recent reports revealed that the superstar is all set to resume projects which were on halt as he was busy with Aryan Khan’s case. Some of his lined up projects include espionage thriller Pathan, Atlee’s untitled film alongside Nayanthara, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

