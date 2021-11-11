Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is delighted with the massive comeback that theatres have scripted with Sooryavanshi. As the pandemic is looking to wane, Ayushmann feels people will only want to consume films on the big screen as they want to have community experiences after almost two years of being secluded due to the virus. He is thrilled that he is releasing his next, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in cinemas!

The actor, who is dubbed as the poster boy of content cinema in India, says, “So many of my life’s favourite memories are linked to me watching movies in a theatre. I’m feeling really happy that Hindi films are now set to release in theatres and make a big comeback. It is my firm belief that people will come back to the big screen to watch the best cinema and to get an experience like never before. Their decision to walk into a theatre won’t be based on just event films or genres or star cast. It will be based on content.”

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has delivered eight back to back theatrical hits, is all set to arrive on the big screen again with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui – a rom-com that will definitely spread an important message about the real definition of love.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “As an industry, we need to give them an experience that they will cherish, that will engage them into having a discussion and most importantly entertain them to the fullest. I’m really confident that we will manage to do that and make movie watching a community experience again. We are a country that cherishes going to theatres with our families and friends.”

The Dream Girl star adds, “It’s an appointment viewing exercise, a moment of celebration for families and it will return in a big way. It just needs the right kind of films to do that. I just hope that my films contribute in pulling audiences back to the hallowed chambers of cinema. It’s high time that the industry makes a big comeback.”

Apart from, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Ayushmann Khurrana’s theatrical slate also includes Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Aanand L. Rai produced Action Hero.

