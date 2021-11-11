Kangana Ranaut is well known for her versatility and portrayal of strong women in female-centric films. The Bollywood actress is also known for her speaking her mind and creating controversies along the way. But now she is making headlines for a different reason.

The actress, who is now basking in the glory following the success of Thalaivii, has grabbed all the media attention. She has now hinted that she is in love, wants to get married and become a mother. Scroll down to know what she said.

During a conversation with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she sees herself as a wife and mother five years down the line. “I definitely want to be married and have babies. I see myself as a mother five years down the line and as a wife, and of course as someone who is actively participating in the vision of new India,” she said.

On being asked whether she is in love and if there is someone special in her life, the Queen actress politely said, ‘Yes’. When asked about the identity of her partner, she said, “Everyone will know soon.”

Kangana Ranaut was recently honoured with the Padma Shri award by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. She also took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she said, “As an artist, I’ve received several awards, honours, love and acknowledgements. But for the first time, I’ve been awarded by the government of India for being its loyal citizen, and I’m indebted for that. I started my career at a young age and got success only after 8-10 years. But instead of enjoying that success, I started working on certain things like refusing to endorse fairness products, to-do item numbers, to work in films by big production houses with big male actors. I ended up making more enemies than money.”

