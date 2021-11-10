Kamaal R Khan cannot pass a day without sharing his opinions. Now whether that is on Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar or others is entirely topical. Recently, the Padma Shri awards were announced and KRK has an issue with certain recipients. Kangana Ranaut is mostly the one! Scroll below for all the details.

For the unversed, the Govt felicitated Karan Johar, Adnan Sami, Ekta Kapoor along with Kangana for their notable works. Kamaal was quick to share his opinion on Twitter and he initially seemed to be targeting Ekta for her Zee5 content.

KRK in his first tweet had written, “There was a time when #PadmaAwards was having so much value because it was giving to some very respectable people. And BJP government is giving that award to people, who are making soft p*rn to run their kitchen. This is the proof that BJP has destroyed the country.”

But later, KRK seemed to have changed his mood and began targeting Kangana Ranaut. He even congratulated the rest of the recipients on his Twitter profile.

“For what Kangana Didi has got Padma Shri award? Just because she does support BJP? She hates Muslims? She does any drama for her own benefits? She does abuse anyone and everyone to get attention? Truth is this that she doesn’t deserve #2Rs also, forget the Padma Shri award,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Rangoli Chandel was a proud sister as Kangana Ranaut was felicitated with the Padma Shri Award.

“My sister @kanganaranaut !! How lucky I am to say this Feeling so proud and happy even words falling short to explain !! May Maa Ambika keep showering her blessings on you,” she wrote alongside a picture with her dear sister.

