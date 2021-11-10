Theatres are back and it’s time for Akshay Kumar to set records all over again. Sooryavanshi has entered the 100 Crore club and with that, Akshay Kumar has now scored his 15th century at the box office. The feat could well have been accomplished with Bell Bottom itself had it released at a better time but then let’s talk about present and future. In that space, he is now truly rocking the show with the action entertainer managing this feat in a record time. This is in fact the quickest century scored by him, what with the numbers been gathered in just 5 days.

Advertisement

In fact when things were absolutely normal, Akshay Kumar was scoring double centuries at will, what with Housefull 4, Good Newwz and Mission Mangal going past the 200 crores mark in 2019. The same year had seen him go past the 150 crores mark with Kesari and the year before he had narrowly missed out on a double century as 2.0 [Hindi] fell short by a few crores.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, what would be exciting to see is where does Sooryavanshi land from here. It is set to surpass Kesari [154.42 crores] quite comfortably and hence an entry in the Top-5 biggies for Akshay Kumar is a given. If it indeed manages to surpass 2.0 [Hindi] [189 crores] and makes a dash further up in the charts, it would be a remarkable feat indeed.

Housefull 4 – 208.50 crores

Good Newwz – 205.14 crores

Mission Mangal – 203 crores

2.0 [Hindi] – 189 crores

Kesari – 154.42 crores

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – 134.25 crores

Rowdy Rathore – 133 crores

Airlift – 129 crores

Rustom – 128 crores

Jolly LLB 2 – 117 crores

Housefull 2 – 116 crores

Holiday – 113 crores

Housefull 3 – 109 crores

Gold – 105 crores

Sooryavanshi – 103.59 crores* (5 days total)

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has also joined Salman Khan to find himself at the top position for the superstars who have a maximum count of centuries to their name. Salman Khan has 15 to his name and even he could well have scored one more had Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres. Nonetheless, he could well catch up as well with Antim – The Final Truth round the corner. No wonder, things are going to be indeed exciting all over again for Bollywood with superstars back in the ring with their box office biggies.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Chhorii Teaser Out! Nushratt Bharuccha Prepares Us To Meet What’s On The Other Side Of The Scary Farm

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube