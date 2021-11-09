Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has been declared a blockbuster ever since its entry in the Box Office. Not only in India, but the movie has also earned a fortune overseas by amassing over 100 crores on the 3rd day. Now, let’s check out what’s the status of day 4!

This movie, directed by action-comedy director Rohit Shetty, also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Sing in their roles of Singham and Simmba respectively.

Talking about the Box Office, it was reported that Sooryavanshi in Overseas summed a huge amount on day 4. The movie earned a total of USD $ 217,260 in US-Canada. It bagged a total of USD $ 76,955 in the UAE. Along with this the movie also got a total earning of USD $ 81,189 in Australia and USD $ 41,873 in the UK. In GCC the movie earned a total of USD $ 14,798.

Check out the 4-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 4

[In USD]

Day 1 – USD $1.08 million

Day 2 – USD $1.15 million

Day 3 – USD $ 1.06 million

Day 4 – USD $ 0.48 million

(Cumulative USD: $ 3.78 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 1 – INR 8.10 crores

Day 2 – INR 8.58 crores

Day 3 – INR 7.90 crores

Day 4 – INR 3.60 crores

(Cumulative INR: 28.18 crores)

It is also noted that the Akshay Kumar starter Sooryavanshi has grossed 100 crores at the worldwide Box Office on day 3. With an overseas total of USD $ 3.29 Million which is 24.58 crores and domestic 77.50 crores adding approx 13.95 crores of GST tax (18%), the movie has an overall earning of 116.03 crores worldwide.

Apart from this Akshay will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma. The movie will see the actor alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharcucchaushratt. Along with this, the actor will also be seen in Prithviraj which is directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The movie features Akshay Kumar along with Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood. The movie is set to release on 21st January 2022

