Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi had made an impressive Bollywood comeback at the box office by collecting 77.08 crores on its opening weekend. Not just this, the movie has managed to bag an overall amount of more than 100 crores (worldwide) in just three days.

This movie, directed by action-comedy director Rohit Shetty, is the third police inspector introduced in the cop verse after Singham and Simmba.

Coming back on the topic, it was reported that Sooryavanshi in Overseas summed a huge amount on day 3. The movie earned a total of USD $ 518,576 in US-Canada. It bagged a total of USD $ 94,358 in the UAE. Along with this the movie also got a total earning of USD $ 146,094 in Australia and USD $ 103,797 in the UK. In GCC the movie earned a total of USD $ 32,558.

Check out the 3-day collection of the film overseas:

Sooryavanshi – Overseas Day 3

[In USD]

Day 1 – USD $1.08 million

Day 2 – USD $ 1.15 million

Day 3 – USD $ 1.06 million

(Cumulative USD: $ 3.29 million)

[In Indian Rupees]

Day 1 – INR 8.10 crores

Day 2 – INR 8.58 crores

Day 3 – INR 7.90 crores (Cumulative INR: 24.58 crores)

It is also noted that the Akshay Kumar starter Sooryavanshi has grossed 100 crores at the worldwide Box Office. With an overseas total of USD $ 3.29 Million which is 24.58 crores and domestic 77.50 crores adding approx 13.95 crores of GST tax (18%), the movie has an overall earning of 116.03 crores worldwide.

Meanwhile, it is also been reported that Akshay has broken his previous earning record with this movie. As the film has accumulated 77.08 crores already, and this is huge if one considers the fact that his biggest so far was Mission Mangal and that stood at 70.02 crores. His next best was Good Newz and that was further 5 crores behind at 64.99 crores. These were the films that came in normal times and November 2021 is anything but normal.

