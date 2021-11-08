Rohit Shetty is continuing with the trend of hitting it big each time around with a film release of his. The filmmaker’s last release Simmba had scored quite well [75.11 crores] in its opening weekend and before that Golmaal Again had been big too at 87.60 crores. Now Sooryavanshi Box Office Day 3 collection is revealed.

His biggest thought stays on to be Chennai Express which had released way back in 2013 and netted 93.66 crores in its first weekend. Now the manner in which Sooryavanshi has performed in its opening weekend, rest assured it would have comfortably been his best ever in the pre-pandemic era.

However, these are different times and hence the fact that Sooryavanshi is still his fourth-biggest weekend ever at 77.08 crores is a testimony to the fact that he indeed understands the pulse of the audiences. The filmmaker is by all means amongst the most successful directors that Bollywood boasts of today when it comes to sheers consistency and the level at which his films perform. Sooryavanshi has only reaffirmed that further. In fact the only other filmmakers with such records are Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Raj Kumar Hirani but then they come far and few.

Meanwhile, here is looking at the Top-10 biggest weekend openers of Rohit Shetty:

Chennai Express – 93.66 crores

Golmaal Again – 87.60 crores

Singham Returns – 78 crores

Sooryavanshi – 77.08 crores

Simmba – 75.11 crores

Dilwale – 64.09 crores

Bol Bachchan – 43.10 crores

Golmaal 3 – 33.58 crores

Singham – 30.98 crores

Golmaal Returns – 17.56 crores

There is a huge difference though between the films which are placed in the Top-6 and then the ones below that. While Rohit Shetty has been consistent right from the days of Zameen, his career has really taken off from Bol Bachchan onwards, ever since which he has been scoring big ones at will. In fact even Golmaal 3 is remarkable because though it opened relatively lesser, it was a 100 Crore Club success as well. Now one waits to see how big does Rohit Shetty score with his next big release Circkus which features Ranveer Singh in a double role.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

