Despite receiving mixed reviews, Eternals has soared up the worldwide box office. The Chloé Zhao’s Marvel directorial starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and many more actors. Even though having an ensemble cast and an Academy Award-winning director, the film had the MCU’s lowest domestic start.

It received a ‘Rotten’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, now that the film has been released worldwide, the numbers are coming in. The Marvel flick is doing wonderfully, as it reigns supreme at the box office.

Eternals battled its way through the $71 million opening collection. But now, as per the reports, the film made an estimated $162 million (about Rs. 1,199 crores) at the worldwide box office on its opening weekend. This has added the Chloé Zhao film to the second position in the list of Hollywood’s biggest opening weekends in 2021.

Vin Diesel starrer F9 is reigning at the top with $162.4 million, but it had the help of the Chinese viewership, which Eternals doesn’t. As per one report, the film has also been banned in several countries as it shows an openly gay character in the lead. This is the first time that the MCU has shown a member from the LGTBQ+ community in the lead, making it a big step for equal representation in the franchise.

The newest MCU movie has also opened as No. 1 in many countries, except for India and South Korea, where it scored the top opening of the pandemic era for a Western film. It is also doing much better than Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings being 26% and 74% ahead of the two films, respectively.

Eternals is the third entry in Marvel’s Phase 4 and is the 25th movie of the MCU. It was also previously revealed by Chloé Zhao that there were supposed to be twelve superheroes, however, two were cut out. Read more on Koimoi!

