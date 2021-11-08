While many parts of the world have already witnessed the magnificence of Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, while the Gulf countries are about to watch it on November 11, 2021. But while the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest flick has managed to get mixed reviews, it has hit a roadblock in the gulf countries. The movie had to face the censorship scissors and they wanted to cut down the parts where an LGBTQ+ family is represented. But turns out that is not the only thing the censor board has demanded to cut out.

The MCU film takes the world back 7000 years to tell the stories of the celestials who were destined to save earth from a breed of predators, Deviants. It brings the likes of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and a few more to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Brian Tyree Henry and Ben as a gay couple and that has irked the Gulf Censor board.

As per the new reports not just the LGBTQ+ dynamic, but s*x scene between the two main leads has also turned out to be a roadblock for Eternals to release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

So as per We Got This Covered, the censor board in the above-mentioned countries have decided to not show Gemma Chan’s Sersi and Richard Madden’s Ikaris’ s*x scene from the Eternals. The countries do not allow any kind of intimacy including both same s*x and straight to make it to the big screens.

Meanwhile, Chloé Zhao in a Screenrant Interview has spoken about the same s*x scene from Eternals. She says Disney was always supportive of the idea. She said, “We knew that to tell a mature love story, a love story that spans thousands of years, to not do any kind of intimate scene felt unnatural to me. And everyone was on the same page. Once we filmed it and edited it together, we did show some folks to see their reactions. And everyone, Disney as well, said, ‘That is a beautiful display of love,’ [regarding] the way our actors played it together and the way it fit into the mood and where it is in the film. So everyone was like, ‘Let’s do it!’ If anything, I was the one who was like, ‘Is it okay? Can we do this?’ But everyone was supportive of that.”

