Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest project Eternals is said to be banned in many countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, as per sources. It seems like the reason behind this is the gay relationship that was portrayed in the movie. Read on to know more!

The movie released by MCU comes after September’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings release. The movie focuses on heroes who have just entered as the new line of Earth’s defence.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the reason why Chloe Zhao’s directorial (Eternals) was banned across the gulf was because of Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos and Ben’s (played by Haaz Sleiman) gay relationship in the film. Phastos is a member of the Eternals who is a weapon inventor and technology expert and is seen sharing a kid with his husband Ben. This is the very first same-sex couple featured in the MCU.

The THR also stated that edit requests were made by local censor groups which were shut down by Disney. The movie was expected to air on November 11th across the Gulf. The movie is still expected to come out on big screens in the United Arab Emirates.

Written by Zhao, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, Eternals brings out a new group of superheroes, who have resided on earth, laying low for 7000 years. Created by beings called Celestials, they were assigned with safeguarding the earth from the Deviants, their misshapen and evil counterparts.

Eternals stars a hugely talented cast of actors including Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Lia McHugh, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, and Kit Harington.

However, the movie has not thrilled critics as it has a ‘rotten’ score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. This is after 225 reviews. The critical consensus reads, “An ambitious superhero epic that soars as often as it strains, Eternals takes the MCU in intriguing and occasionally confounding new directions.”

