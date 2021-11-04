The Marvel Cinematic Universe would have not been what it is today if not for the actors who came first to headline the vehicle. Be it Robert Downey Jr playing Iron Man kick-starting the new era in the world of Superheroes, or Chris Evans turning Captain America followed by Chris Hemsworth picking up Mjolnir to save his Asgard and the world with it. But as one would expect, the castings have seen several iterations till the date the respective films went on floors back in the day.

The most prominent shuffle was that for Captain America. The first movie in itself had a lot happening around it. With Marvel not in sync with the idea of making it a period piece, there were a few more things that had difference in opinion. One of which was whether it should be Chris Evans playing Steve Rogers or not. Yes, you read that right. The actor was not the first choice to play the gentleman superhero.

To your more surprise they were planning to make Sebastian Stan Captain America until producer Joel Silver stood firm on making Evans Cap. He even went on to call him in. But what severed as a final push for Chris Evans to step in and audition was Robert Downey Jr. Read on to know everything you should about the same below.

In the new behind-the-scenes book called “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe” by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, it is revealed that Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard had finalised Sebastian Stan to become Steve Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger. But Robert Downey Jr and Joel Silver pushed Chris Evans. And thank god they did!

In the book Chris Talks about taking the leap and becoming Captain America. “It’s a big commitment to do these Marvel movies. Initially, the offer was nine pictures, then it went to six. But six movies can last a really long time. My concern was the fact that this will be a life-changing experience and the following commitment would be more than I could handle. But that did not turn out to be the case. It was the best decision I ever made,” Chris Evans said.

