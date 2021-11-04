Dakota Johnson has been making the headlines a lot recently, especially since her beau Chris Martin expressed his love for her during a concert. Being a talented actress, Johnson has worked on several films and has garnered a huge fanbase. Moreover, the actress is also known for being vocal about her opinions and not holding her words back.

Recently, Dakota made her way to the 2021 Gucci Love Parade fashion show, where she bonded with Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow while making it clear that hanging out with your boyfriend’s ex doesn’t have to be awkward.

Though her glamour look from the fashion has become the talk of the town, the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress is also catching the attention of fans after opening up about ‘cancel culture.’ During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Dakota Johnson criticized cancel culture as being “such a f*cking downer.”

Dakota Johnson talked about the #MeToo Movement that swept through the film industry as well. The ‘Suspiria’ actress referred to her work with ‘cancelled’ male actors such as Johnny Depp, Shia LaBeouf and Armie Hammer. “I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people. I had an incredible time working with them. I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time,” she said.

Johnson added, “I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad. I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people.”

“It is such an antiquated mindset of what movies should be made, who should be in them, how much people should get paid, what equality and diversity look like. But, yeah, cancel culture is such a f*cking downer. I hate that term,” she further added.

Dakota Johnson has worked with Johnny Depp in ‘Black Mass’, Shia LaBeouf in ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ and Armie Hammer in ‘Wounds.’

