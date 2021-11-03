It was after the infamous feud between Hollywood’s two biggest men Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel, that the former got his standalone branch in the Fast And Furious universe. Hobbs & Shaw starring The Rock as Luke Hobbs opposite Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw released in 2019 and the audience showed it the same love they show to the F&F movies. Soon enough there were fan campaigns to keep this branch going and in no time Dwayne Johnson became the new headlining man of the franchise.

But there have been little to no updates on the sequel to Hobbs & Shaw ignoring the annual speculations that the work on the sequel is on. Now that produce Hiram Garcia has already suggested that Hobbs will be back, Dwayne Johnson is adding to it. He has an idea and he is interested in sharing it with you. Just, it is a bit crazy so hold on!

Dwayne Johnson was speaking on Sirius XM’s The Jesse Cagle Show, where he was asked about Hobbs & Shaw 2. The actor was quick to reveal how he takes up films now. He says, he is at a point in his career where a film has to have a mosses effect to make him keep the rest of the movies aside and work on that one. He recalls Red Notice and Black Adam having it.

Talking about an idea he had for Hobbs & Shaw 2, Dwayne Johnson said, “So when it comes to Hobbs and Shaw, which we loved and loved making that movie, there’s an idea that I had that I called Donna Langley, called our writer Chris Morgan, our producer Hiram Garcia. And I said, ‘I have this idea and this direction for Hobbs.’ And I pitched it and it would be without giving it away, they all loved it,” he says. “And, but it would be the, it would be that, it would be the antithesis of what Fast and Furious movies generally are in that they continue to go on and go on and go on in this case I wanted to, and I still want to do the quintessential Hobbes movie. That again, without giving it away that you watch a man walk off into the sunset.”

Dwayne Johnson clearly wants to make a very different movie from the staple Fast & Furious blueprint. He continues, “Donna loved it and they’ve been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ‘You know, we have an opportunity here, I think to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit, and let’s create a movie within the Fast and Furious world that is unexpected, that I think people will go, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thank you for that.’ And that’s it. So we’ll see. But by the way, that Hobbs, that has the Moses Effect too. That has that ability.”

The Rock has even requested the fans to not campaign to get the movie sooner. What do you feel about Dwayne Johnson’s idea? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

