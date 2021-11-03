Before starring in Marvel’s Eternals, Richard Madden and Kit Harington worked on the superhit series Game of Thrones. Though both the actors have opened up about being on a different set together once again and talked about how great the other actor is, they also like to pull each other’s legs. Well, at least Madden does!

Recently, Madden and his MCU co-star Gemma Chan talked about their superhero team while answering several questions asked by each other. The Cinderella actor also spoke about his GOT co-star and what it was like to work with him.

“It was terrible. I hated it the first time, and I hated it, even more, the second time,” said Richard Madden, jokingly, in a video released by IMDb, after Gemma Chan asked him what it was like to work with Kit Harington. But keeping all the jokes aside, Madden said, “No, it was great seeing Kit again and being on set with Kit again.”

Richard Madden also opened up about his relationship with Kit Harington outside of the film world, “And actually, I remember that night of me, you (Chan), and Kit being there. And we’re all friends off-camera, and we’ve actually gone drinking in Camden. And so I flew in and stood in the cold with you guys. It felt like another Friday night in Camden.”

Marvel bringing together actors with such great chemistry is the reason why their franchise has become huge. However, according to the recent critic reviews, the film has the lowest ratings in the history of the MCU! Recently, Eternals became the first movie on Rotten Tomatoes to get a ‘rotten’ rating after falling to a 58% score.

However, these are just critical ratings, and the general audience is yet to watch the movie. Other than Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan, many more talented actors star in Eternals, including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and Barry Keoghan.

