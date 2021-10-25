Netflix is in line for launching one of its biggest movies ever, Red Notice. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the thriller film is about an agent who tries to hunt down the world’s most wanted art thief. Sounds interesting, doesn’t it? The trailer, along with a poster of the movie has been released, and now fans wait patiently for the release of the film.

Advertisement

With a lot of new information about the Netflix movie is making the news, such as the release date, which is 5th November 2021, details about the salary of each star has been surfacing the net.

Advertisement

As per a report by Variety, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds and, who plays the role of John Hartley, World’s greatest art thief and World’s greatest con-man, respectively, are expected to earn at least $20 million apiece for their work in Red Notice. However, The Rock is set to make millions more because of his role as a primary producer.

Currently, the numbers of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds haven’t been finalised and can increase with time as the streaming giant has a standard practice of paying additional for finishing and delivering films to its service. However, the report also states that even though Gadot has a much smaller role in Red Notice, she is being paid the same as the rest.

Meanwhile, Netflix is buying out the star’s ‘back end profits’, which the stars would usually make with a theatrical movie. The report also states that writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who has previously directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper, might take home $10 million.

Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds’ Red Notice have a budget of approx. $200 million, and was supposed to be a Universal Pictures film after the studios won the bidding war. However, Netflix acquired it after another intense bidding situation with Paramount in July 2019.

Must Read: Chris Evans Reveals Being ‘The Office’ Fan, Adores Jim-Pam & The Internet Loses Its Sh*t

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube