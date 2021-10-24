Chris Evans, just like all of us, is a Jim and Pam fanboy too! The Office, starring Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Steve Carell and more, is an American sitcom based around the mundane lives of a set of employees working at a paper company. The show already has a huge fanbase, and now it has gained a celebrity too.

Fischer and Krasinski’s characters Jim and Pam are perhaps one of the most adorable on-screen couples. Their love story has swooned over the hearts of the fans and Evans too, who took to Twitter to have his fanboy moment.

“When Jim and Pam are having an off day, but at the end of the episode, they’re both leaving each other messages talking about the same things. Good stuff,” Chris Evans said. Many fans of the show started to comment on their favourite moments from it and also led Jenna Fischer to retweet and share a GIF with it.

Adding to that, Chris Evans said, “Krasinski is my boy, and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute, I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet.” More fans flooded the comment section after that. One fan wrote, “Finding out Chris is a fan of The Office is the most unexpected, yet the best part of my day so far.”

Krasinski is my boy and I’ve met Jenna once, but for a minute I’m gonna choose to forget that and just enjoy the fact that Jim and Pam both acknowledged this tweet. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 23, 2021

The Office is already a big show, and now that Evans has made it clear that he is a fan too, people went into a frenzy, and like any other person, he also adores Jim and Pam while having his own favourite moment.

Meanwhile, recently rumours around Chris Evans and Selena Gomez dating spread through social media like wildfire after he followed the singer on Instagram, while some people claimed that the two were spotted together several times.

