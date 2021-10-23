Gwyneth Paltrow looks back at the time she starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film ‘Iron Man’ while reports Harry Styles joining the MCU flood in. The actress appeared as Pepper Potts in the first-ever Marvel movie alongside Robert Downey Jr., who played the role of the superhero. Despite being the first MCU film ever, it garnered huge success and became the perfect opener for the studios.

Since that time, several films and series have been created with many new superheroes and crazy timelines adding to the vast universe of multiple possibilities. Now that the former One Direction member is joining the family, Paltrow, who is an admirer like all of us, has something to say.

Gwyneth Paltrow made an appearance on Drew’s News with Drew Barrymore and Ross Mathews and was asked about the Harry Styles casting as Eros, the brother of Josh Brolin’s supervillain Thanos. “This makes me want to dip my toe back into the Marvel Universe,” the ‘Seven’ actress said while continuing to say, “Maybe Pepper Potts can intersect with the Harry Styles of it all.”

Almost after a year of rumours around the news of Styles joining the MCU, it was confirmed when he made a surprise post-credits appearance in the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals, which also stars several newcomers like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek. While when it comes to Gwyneth Paltrow, fans would love the actress to return.

Other than Iron Man, she also appeared in the subsequent sequels of the series Iron Man 2 and Iron Man 3. Meanwhile, Harry, who is playing the role of Eros, is also known as Starfox. Unlike his galaxy conquering brother, the Marvel comics define him as an intergalactic womaniser/playboy.

Drew Barrymore further asked Paltrow, “How does one in the Marvel Universe interpret a god of love and s*x?” “You just cast Harry Styles,” Gwyneth replied. “You just put him without a shirt on, and there you go.”

Gwyneth Paltrow has previously also spoken about her joining the MCU again with People and said, “I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would, of course, be open to that.”

