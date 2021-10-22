Korean boy band BTS isn’t just known for their singing skills but also for dancing. The band consists of seven members named Suga, Jin, J Hope, RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook and have been entertaining their fans for years now. Today, we have got you a medley where the boy band is dancing on ‘Nadiyon Paar’ and it’s so synced that it’s hard to believe that they aren’t actually a part of the real video.

Somebody rightly said that the ‘B’ in BTS stands for Bollywood. No, it’s not us who are making up this but their fans.

An Instagram page named QualiteaPosts has shared a medley of BTS dancing on ‘Nadiyon Paar’ and it’s the best thing that we have seen on the internet today. Sharing the post on Instagram, QualiteaPosts captioned it, “bTs doeSn‘t foLLow thE beAt, tHe beAT foLLOw bTs”.

That indeed is true. Is there anything that BTS can’t pull off? Name it, we are waiting? Well, there isn’t any.

Take a look at the video here:

Fans were quick to react to their favourite band’s video and a user commented, “SOMEONE SHOW THIS TO JHOPE AND MAKE HIM DANCE TO JHUMMA CHUMMA PLEASE”. Another user commented, “YESS KINGS WITH SMOOTH MOVES YESSS!!” A third user commented, “BTS Aka Bollywood trend setter 💅”. A fourth user commented, “I’M JUST WATCHING THIS ON REPEAT.”

Well, we are watching it on repeat too. This is sheer perfection. Let’s take a moment to appreciate QualiteaPosts talent for nailing at these medleys.

Also, we can’t wait for BTS to collaborate in Bollywood soon, that would be like a dream come true for many.

What are your thoughts on BTS’ medley on Nadiyon Paar? Tell us in the comments below.

