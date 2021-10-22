Eternals is about to hit the theatres and will be a Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for several stars like Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden and more. Part of the Marvel Phase 4, the superhero flick is directed by Chloé Zhao and features the studios first-ever openly gay character.

While the movie and its ensemble cast have been making the news for some time now, there was a time when it was a secret project, only revealed to a limited set of people, and one of them was Hayek.

Salma Hayek also starred in The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which also had two other Marvel actors, Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds. During a recent interview with ComicBook, the Frida actress revealed that Jackson had figured out her and Marvel’s secret.

When asked if Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds gave her any advice after finding out, Salma Hayek said, “Oh, it was terrible! Oh, no, no, it was terrible, because when I was doing that movie, I had still sworn secrecy, and nobody knew. And they were all talking about their Marvel stuff, and Deadpool, Ryan, was asking him because now Deadpool is [going to be in the MCU].”

Angelina Jolie, who was also present at the interview, chimed in and said, “I love this. No, but I love this, that they’re sitting around talking and you’re sitting back thinking ‘I am the leader of the Eternals.'” To which Salma responded, “No, but I was not sitting with that self-confidence. I was dying to brag. I wanted them to know so badly. I was not like smiling.”

She continued, “I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I get fired if I just say it to these two,’ you know? And also because they were asking questions to each other because Deadpool wasn’t, but now it is, and Ryan was entering, and Sam is the expert. And I was just like trying to listen, and asking little questions, and trying to learn.”

“And then, so one day I’m sitting with Sam right after they were talking about it a lot and he goes, ‘So how much are they going to pay you?’ or something like this, or ‘Oh, so which one are you?'” Hayek said. She added, “No, I didn’t say anything, I go, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Salma Hayek further added, “He goes, ‘Come on, I’ve been watching you when we’re, you’re in the Marvel movie, but you don’t want to say it, because they told you not to say it. It’s okay. I’m part of the family.’ It was incredible.” Angelina Jolie jokingly said, “Like joining the mafia.” Hayek concluded, “He picked up my nervousness to brag. Sorry, I talk too much.”

