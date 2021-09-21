Advertisement

Gwyneth Paltrow finally explained how she and her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt ended up with the same hairstyle when they were dating. All the fans of the actor must be aware of the hilarious revelation that surfaced on the internet. Brad has often been seen dressed just like his date, be it Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston, and having matching hairstyles too.

Fans have always wondered the reason behind this, and Paltrow, one of the many women Pitt dated, has finally opened up about it. The two used to have matching hairstyles back in the 90s, which became a recurring joke.

Gwyneth Paltrow took to Instagram to share a video during her hair product launch, where she and her assistant Kevin Keating discussed some of her most iconic yet questionable hairdos. She says, “If I ever try to pull off a ‘90s crimp again, please stop me,” in the video after coming to her and Pitt’s hairstyle.

Watch the video here:

The Iron Man actress then went on to react to a photo of her with Brad Pitt, where the couple had “matching haircuts”. In the photograph, both of them had their gorgeous blonde look, which they perfectly rocked. Gwyneth Paltrow’s assistant Keating described it as “blonde all the way to the roots on that one, and the end. Very blonde.”

This is when the actress told the reason behind the same hairstyle. Paltrow replied that Pitt and she visited the same stylist for the haircut. “Chris McMillan cut both our hair like this,” she surprisingly revealed.

Check out their photo here:

lol when Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated in the early 90s during the filming of Se7en they had matching hair cuts for some reason pic.twitter.com/3MNfd0MoGO — Jeff Pham (@b0b0j3ff) September 21, 2021

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow dated from 1994 to 1997 and were also briefly engaged. The two starred in David Fincher’s Seven together in 1995 and were also seen as the next It Couple of Hollywood. However, they soon called it quits, and Paltrow revealed to Howard Stern in 2015 about the “devastating” end of her relationship with Pitt.

