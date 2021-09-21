Advertisement

If there is anyone in Hollywood who is painting the tinsel town in colours of love, it has to be the reconciled couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Yes, we are talking about Bennifer 2.0. the couple who had separated ways in the last have now come together and it seems it is stronger this time around. While the two have been inseparable since they made it official, when not together they live no chance to mention each other.

JLo and Batman Ben have been in the headlines over the past couple of months. The two have not only showcased their PDA on several spots they stepped out or vacationed, but they have also owned several red carpets in this short span already. Take the latest Met Gala for example, and their iconic picture where they kissed through the mask. Now Ben has decided to talk about his relationship with the pop sensation and also describe her as one of the most inspiring women. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Ben Affleck was talking about lady love Jennifer Lopez in a feature that AdWeek wrote about her. Ben says Jennifer has a huge impact on the world through the representation. The Batman star says that is the very reason why he is in awe of the sensation in the first place.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer (Lopez) and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben Affleck told the publication. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is.”

“At most, as an artist, I can make movies that move people. Jennifer has inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country. That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect,” Ben Affleck added.

