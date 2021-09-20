Advertisement

The Fast & Furious is a franchise that has infinite fans across the globe and there is no way the makers are stopping making many of these anytime soon. What has kept it alive for more than 2 decades is the presence of the leading men including the longest member Vin Diesel and the one who joined later Dwayne Johnson. But things aren’t as merry between the two as one might expect. The rift is so deep that The Rock has cut all ties from the main storyline.

While never attacking each other face to face, the two men have time and again been vocal cryptically about their fight. Most recently Vin called his attitude towards the teammates as tough love, and Dwayne even replied to that. But did you know once the Jungle Cruise star ended up calling his ‘male’ Fast & Furious co-star Chicken Sh*t and the world thought he referred to Diesel? Read on to know everything you should about the same.

While filming the last leg of Fast & Furious 8 back in 2016, Dwayne Johnson wrote a social media post acknowledging the team. He had the nicest things to say about his female co-stars but decided to call out an anonymous male counterpart in his caption.

The Rock wrote, “There’s no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. My female costars are always amazing and I love ’em. My male costars, however, are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don’t. The ones that don’t are too chicken sh*t to do anything about it anyway. Candy as*es.”

2 years later when asked about the differences between him and Vin Diesel, Fast & Furious star Dwayne Johnson agreed to them. “That is correct. We were not in any scenes together,” Johnson said in the Rolling Stone interview. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not.”

