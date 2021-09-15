Advertisement

Rajinikanth who is called by the nickname “Thalaiva” is wildly popular for his roles in blockbusters such as Shivaji the boss and Darbar has recently experienced quite unpleasant behavior from his fans.

We all know that the Robot acto has a huge fan following that goes all around the world for his hard work in Tollywood as well as the Bollywood industry. But recently Thalaiva came across some disturbing and unpleasant behaviors from his fans. It was claimed that the actor’s fans were sprinkling goat’s blood on the first look poster of the superstar’s upcoming movie Annathae which was released on Tuesday. Fans did receive a reply from the actor’s side where his agents called it ‘obnoxious.’

The social media platforms have burst into flames ever since the video, which showed Rajinikanth’s fans killing a goat and sprinkling its blood on the first look poster for the movie Annathae. The video went viral on the platform. The incident caused widespread disapproval towards the action of the fans which was considered sheer brutality towards the animals.

Tamil Nadu which is native to Rajinikanth has a tradition known as ‘Palabishekam’, where people pour milk on statutes in the temple. Similarly, fans of top stars also provide the same treatment for the actors by pouring milk on the actor’s posters. Still, the incident that took place was a tradition that was not heard of anywhere.

Talking about the video that set fire to social media, V M Sudhakar, Administrator of the All India Rajinikanth Rasikar Mandram (Fans Club) stated that “this is not only regrettable but also strongly condemnable.” He pleaded to the fans that “We request that nobody should be involved in such obnoxious acts.”

Annathae is an upcoming Indian action drama movie that is written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movie features Rajinikanth, with Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh as the female main role, and Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Soori in lead roles. This blockbuster is set to release this Diwali on November 4th.

