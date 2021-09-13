Advertisement

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular faces in the South entertainment industry. The actress rose to immense fame after her stint of Devasena in Baahubali opposite Prabhas. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when the beauty rejected Rohit Shetty’s Singham opposite Ajay Devgn and the role finally went to Kajal Aggarwal.

This happened in 2011 and according to multiple reports, Rohit and Ajay were quite upset with Anushka rejecting the film.

Anushka Shetty finally broke her silence on rejecting Rohit Shetty’s Singham opposite Ajay Devgn in a conversation with Deccan Chronicle and said, “Yes, a lot was written in Mumbai about why I couldn’t do Singham and so much of it was so untrue. But it was all because of a miscommunication regarding numbers (price).”

Anushka Shetty continued and added, “So far, the offers from Mumbai have not really been that inviting. But that may change soon. Right now I am focusing on my two Telugu projects Singham 3 and Baahubali 2.”

However, the Baahubali actress was a part of the Tamil Singham series and enjoyed working in the same.

“It’s an honour to be an integral part of something so successful, although I am not the pivotal character in this series. I remember when the first Singham film was offered to me I was thrilled to be working with the talented actor Surya and director Hari. It became a hit. Then they came to me the second time,” Anushka Shetty said.

Meanwhile, Anushka’s role was then offered to Kajal Aggarwal who signed the film and made gave a stunning performance in the film and impressed critics as well as fans with the same.

Singham did really well at the box office and is one of the best movies of Rohit Shetty’s career.

