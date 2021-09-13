Advertisement

Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their first child on September 10. The actor is now loving the new phase of his life, as he reveals it’s a big responsibility to become a parent and shares that he always wanted to become a father.

After the birth of their baby girl recently, the new parents didn’t reveal the good news immediately, but a news portal broke the news before they made any official statement.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh shared his excitement and said, “It has been my dream to be a dad. I always wanted a girl and told Ruchikaa so, whenever she asked.”

The Pavitra Rishta 2 actor further shares his love for children as he has taken care of his three nieces and one nephew for months, “I will be the one to remind people not to be too loud or don’t do this. My friends tease me. I was excited to know as I have always loved kids. I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings. Childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. It is the most beautiful process. When you feel the kick, it is just so wonderful.”

“Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself,” he adds.

Sharing a funny incident from his modelling days, Shaheer Sheikh recalls, “I was asked, ‘what would you do if you wake up as a woman one day?’. I replied, ‘I would love to be pregnant’. That answer came spontaneously without hesitation!”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently juggling between two projects Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 2 and Pavitra Rishta 2, the actor had hoped to spend time with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor but now after the birth of his daughter, he’s planning to take paternity leave.

