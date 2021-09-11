Advertisement

In 2019 TVF created a lot of hype with their release of India’s first black and white web series titled, Kota Factory. The series was highly appreciated by fans due to its relatable storyline and talented cast members. Recently, maker’s unveiled the first trailer of Kota Factory season 2 and fans can’t keep calm to welcome back their favourite Jeetu Bhaiya and other cast.

The season 2 of the phenomenal series explores the life of Vaibhav played by Mayur More and his friends as they continue their struggles to crack IIT. While season 1 ended with Vaibhav leaving his friends and joining Maheshwari classes for a better future, but the trailer for the latest season seems they all are still connected.

Advertisement

Since the release of the trailer, fans are trending #KotaFactory2 on twitter and also they are appreciating the efforts taken by the makers. Here’s what fans have to say about the upcoming series.

A fan compared the love for Kota Factory to Korean drama and wrote, “KotaFactory is making me smile like kdramas used to. Loving it and can’t wait for S2 #Netflix #KotaFactory2”

KotaFactory is making me smile like kdramas used to. Loving it and can't wait for S2 #Netflix #KotaFactory2 pic.twitter.com/B87i1W8agN — 𝙰𝚗𝚜𝚑 (@anshsaysx) September 10, 2021

While another wrote, “This time they are going to touch the most serious issue of a aspirant life Pressure and S.. #KotaFactory2”

This time they are going to touch the most serious issue of a aspirant life Pressure and S..#KotaFactory2 pic.twitter.com/H5rpRFgRXt — LG (@logicalgabbar) September 10, 2021

5 Important Lessons For All Students From TVF's KOTA FACTORY

Form Good Habits

how to develop a habit. …

Find a Good Mentor.

Focus on Your Strengths. …

True Friendships are priceless. …

Success lays Outside of Your Comfort Zone #KotaFactory2 — Ch. Sai Nayan Raju 🇮🇳 (@Nayan2369) September 10, 2021

Girls – How sensitive you are ? I like sensitive people !

Me – Everytime i watch tvf kota factory , aspirants , panchayat and etc . It just hits differently ❣️ #tvf #KotaFactory2 #panchayat — Sahil Jain (@Shutupyaarsahil) September 10, 2021

Whether or not you are a student, you have to watch #KotaFactory2 !! 24th September awaited. @NetflixIndia congrats you earned my subscription.@ArunabhKumar @TheViralFever https://t.co/RT0qjRIUi6 — Kartik Beriwal 🇮🇳 (@beriwal_kartik) September 10, 2021

"Aim for IIT because it's tough. And fighting a tough battle builds confidence" ❤️❤️https://t.co/6NngHkpA99 — Avishek Deb (@Avishek02454134) September 10, 2021

"At any given time , 17% of women are on their period. And it's not just the blood loss, the hormones are at their peak. And during this we have to prepare and sometimes appear for exams." #KotaFactory2 — Ameera Arfeen (@ameeraarfeen) September 10, 2021

Talking about Kota Factory season 2, director Raghav Subbu previously said, “As a director, I try to create stories that inspire and enthrall audiences throughout. Season 2 of ‘Kota Factory’ will chronicle the journey of students at Kota and the struggles they face on a daily basis, which will make it more engaging and realistic. The compelling story and spectacular performances will keep the audience intrigued.”

Season 1 was released on TVF’s digital platform, but with the second season the makers have taken a big step by releasing the series on Netflix.

Fans are already showering love on Kota Factory season 2 trailers which is due for release on Netflix on 24 September. The trailer crossed million views within a few hours as everyone wanted to see more about the life of their favorite characters.

Apart from Mayur More, the TVF produced show features Jitendra Kumar, Mayur More, Ranjan Raj, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Revathi Pillai and Urvi Singh in the pivotal roles.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh & Wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Welcome Their First Child, It’s A Girl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube