Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. While promos of the episode are already on social media, the actor’s nephew and comedian Krushna Abhishek has skipped being part of it. This has only intensified the ongoing between the two. This in turn led to Sunita lashing out at the comedian for not being part of the show.

In a recent conversation, while talking about the same, Sunita went on record to say, ‘never want to see his face again’. Now, Krushna has responded to the same. Read on to know what he said below.

On Friday, while taking a Ganpati idol home from a city shop to his car, Krushna interacted with several media personnel. As per an ANI report, when asked about his relations with mama Govinda and mami Sunita Ahuja, Krushna Abhishek said, “Mama mami… Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai… Bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu. (I pray to Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite our issues, we all love each other).

This response from Krushna Abhishek comes in response to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja slamming the comedian and saying she doesn’t want to his face ever again. During an interaction with ETimes, Sunita said, “Whenever we appear on the show, he says something about us in the media just for publicity. Kya faayda hai yeh sab bol kar? It makes no sense to discuss a family matter in public. Govinda may not respond or retaliate, but it upsets and infuriates me.”

Sunita further added, “He keeps saying, ‘Mera mama yeh, mera mama woh’. Is he not talented enough to give a hit show without using mama’s name? We have raised them and are not living off them. What if we had asked Krushna to leave the house after my mother-in-law passed away?” She concluded by saying, “Jinhonein inko paal pos kar bada kiya yeh unhi ke saath badtameezi par utar gaye hain. All I can say is that the issues will never get resolved and I don’t want to see his face ever again in my life.”

Talking about Krushna Abhishek and Govinda’s soured relationship, according to reports, the fight between the two stemmed from a tweet by Krushna’s wife, Kashmera Shah. She once made a comment about ‘people who dance for money’ and Sunita claimed the tweet was targeted at Govinda. Since then, the two families have gotten into several public spats with each other.

