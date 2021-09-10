Advertisement

We often wonder looking at our favourite television stars about their salaries. Well, today we bring you the breakdown of the most popular and entertaining group of television – The Kapil Sharma Show. From Krushna Abhishek to Bharti Singh, let’s take a look at the updated salaries of the cast.

The show returned after a short sabbatical in August last month and ever since then, they have been entertaining us the most.

Let’s take a look at The Kapil Sharma Show updated salaries of the cast members –

Kapil Sharma –

The comedian-actor was reportedly getting Rs 30 lakhs till the last season but hiked his fees for this season. Can you guess? The host is now getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 50 lakhs for an episode which makes up to a total of 1 crore for a weekend. That’s a huge number!

Krushna Abhishek –

According to Zeebiz, Krushna reportedly takes home a cheque worth Rs 10-12 lakh per episode. And it totally makes sense because of the multi-characters that he plays on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Chandan Prabhakar –

Chandan plays the role of the tea-seller and has been a part of the show ever since it began. He reportedly gets paid Rs 7 lakh per episode which makes us reconsider our career choices times and again, haha!

Bharti Singh –

Bharti Singh gets paid the same amount as Krushna Abhishek which is around Rs 10-12 lakh. For those of you who don’t know, she has been a part of the show ever since it aired and enjoys a huge fan following let alone.

Kiku Sharda –

The ‘Bachcha Yadav’ reportedly earns Rs 5 lakh per episode and is a hit on the show. From his different eye-catching avatars to his ‘Firangi’ accent, we are a fan of him!

Sumona Chakravarti –

Sumona who recently joined the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show after being missing from the promos reportedly takes home a cheque worth Rs 6-7 lakh for an episode.

Archana Puran Singh –

Archana replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on the show and happens to be a permanent guest ever since takes home a whopping amount of Rs 10 lakhs per episode.

What are your thoughts on the salaries of The Kapil Sharma Show? Tell us in the comments below.

