Since yesterday, we can see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors making all the noise for one unexpected reason. Reportedly, Raj Anadkat aka Tapu and Munmun Dutta aka Babita are dating. Ever since the news broke in, some hilarious memes are breaking the internet. Now, Zomato too has joined the meme fest.

Zomato has a USP in promoting their brand by making some hilarious memes related to a trending topic. And with Tapu and Babita making headlines, the food delivery company has spiced their meme game by making Jethalal part of it.

As Jethalal has a huge crush on Babita, netizens are making fun of how he is heartbroken as his son Tapu has managed to make Babita fall in love with him. As Jethalal is feeling sad, Zomato has given him a solution and it’s his favourite snack, Jalebi Fafda.

Zomato tweeted, “dear #jethalal, we hope jalebi fafdas make you feel better.”

dear #jethalal, we hope jalebi fafdas make you feel better 🥺 — zomato (@zomato) September 9, 2021

What are your thoughts on this new Jethalal meme? Share with us through comments.

Meanwhile, Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta have been grabbing eyeballs with their banter on Instagram. The two have been liking each other’s posts. Earlier, they even used to comment on posts, but they stopped when fans started speculating if they’re romantically linked.

A report in Times Of India stated that the duo is dating and the entire Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team know what’s cooking between them.

“Their respective families too are not in the dark. “Nobody teases them; they don’t try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn’t come out till date,” the report stated.

