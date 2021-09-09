Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla left us on 2nd September 2021. The actor reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. His funeral took place in Mumbai the next day, in presence of his family members and close friends. Shehnaaz Gill, as expected, is devastated and so are the SidNaaz fans. But we bring happy news for all of y’all! Read on for details.

SidNaaz have had a journey of their own. Their relationship began during Bigg Boss 13. They claimed that they have only been friends but fans refused to believe so. Even during Sidharth’s demise, the actor passed away in the lap of Shehnaaz, as per reports.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill even have a movie on their celebrated bond. Fans were upset that they will not be able to witness their favourite couple ever again. But one will be happy to know that a music video ft the duo is yet to release.

As per reports, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill had shot for a music video titled, ‘Habit’ which is yet to be released. Pictures of the same have been shared on the Instagram account of photographer Ovez Sayed. It witnessed the duo in complimenting blue beachwear.

Their fun banter in the pictures screams of their sweet bond and it is sure to leave SidNaaz fans teary-eyed.

Check out the glimpses of unreleased video of Habit below:

Sidharth Shukla may have left the world but he’s going to live in our memories forever.

Meanwhile, reports are rife that Shehnaaz Gill is finding it difficult to cope with Sidharth’s untimely demise. She is staying alone and not eating anything. The actress is also avoiding conversing with anyone.

It is Sidharth Shukla’s mom Rita Shukla who is taking care of her.

