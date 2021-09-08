Advertisement

Siddharth Shula’s unexpected passing has not only left his family and pals shocked but also his colleagues. Big Boss 11’s Runner-Up Hina Khan finally Breaks Her Silence on this.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai‘ actress, recently took to her social media handle to express her emotions after hearing the news. However, few netizens have challenged the actress on Twitter, over her failure to visit Sidharth’s house after his demise. A Twitter user questioned her, “Hina pls aap Sid k close hone k bad bhi nahi gai.. pls esa kya tha ki aap uske ghar nahi gai? Pls Hina” (Hina, despite being so close to Sid, you didn’t go. What was so important that you didn’t visit his house. Please Hina.)

Hina Khan responded to this by saying, “Sir Mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon… Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon ..” (Sir, I am not in Mumbai. I heard about this heartbreaking news at the airport. I am still not in Mumbai). Another user politely requested Hina to visit Sidharth’s place in a tweet that read, “Please hina it’s my humble request to you If possible please visit his house once and tell shehnaaz and Rita Aunty that we all are with them to support them during. These tough times and also tell them to take care of themselves because we all love sid as well as them.”

Sir mai Mumbai mai nahi hoon..

Airport pe ye heart breaking news sunni.. Abhi bhi Mumbai mai nahi hoon .. 🙏 https://t.co/BWK565kOty — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

First thing when I land (Inshallah) 🙏 https://t.co/RCHtEUWe4G — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

Advertisement

To which Hina Khan replied, “First thing when I land (Inshallah)”. Hina, also tweeted a few days ago saying, “After the past experiences of eternal loss. I am scared shaken and disturbed by the heartbreaking news of my dear friends passing. I am a lil unwell and not in a right frame of mind and still coping to this news just like all of you out there. #RIPHero #SidharthShuklaTheShiningStar”. The actress shared some of her cherished memories of him, as well as a lengthy message for all Sidharth admirers.

This brings tears in my eyes..

Beautiful Memories made in just two weeks..

Now imagine what Shehnaz must be going thru..My heart goes out for you love and his family..I wish I was thr.. https://t.co/2nmyQjAL8v — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

I am so sorry,

I am so sorry,

I am so so so so sorry dear SidHearts🙏 😞 💔

I am sending you all my love strength and Prayers 🙏

Plzzzz stay strong Guys.. you were his strength, his army, his pride..

He will always always smile at his SidHearts from the other side..❤️

Duas 🤲 https://t.co/EkLSfXq8fW — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) September 6, 2021

It all began, when Hina was feeling sad and uploaded a few tweets and videos about their moment together in the Bigg Boss 14 house. It was here that the two got to know each other and spend moments together.

Must Read: When Sushant Singh Rajput Said “Life Mein Bahut Kuch Kar Sakte Hai, Kuch Hua Nahi Zyada” & Made All Of Us Cry A Little

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube