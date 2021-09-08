Advertisement

X-Men started to trend on Twitter after fans debated on a rather interesting topic. Currently, when someone thinks of superheroes, the first thing that comes to their mind is Marvel. It is often followed by DC’s attempt at creating their universe on screen. These two studios have been dominating the genre for a decade. But we do know that superhero history goes back further.

Now, when we think of superheroes, what comes to our mind are movies like Avengers: Endgame or Justice League. MCU has specially created an empire with heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, and the rest of the Avengers. However, there was a time before when superhero films were different.

Advertisement

X-Men became a trending topic on Twitter after the debate over the significance of each pre-MCU comic book movie captured the attention of the users. If the reports are to be believed, then many fans have claimed that 2000’s X-Men is one of the most overlooked superhero movies. They also believe that Marvel wouldn’t exist as it does today without it.

While other fans argue that 2002’s Spider-Man is the foundation on which MCU was built, the 1998’s Blade’s fans believe that MCU’s success can be traced back to the vampire-slayer film. Along with that, X-Men fans added their input into the pre-MCU superhero discussion.

Check out a few tweets here:

Just a friendly reminder that without Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and the X-Men movies… we would’ve never gotten the MCU pic.twitter.com/thT36MywbZ — Omar 🍇 (@OmarOVO24) September 6, 2021

Imma need y’all to stop acting like Blade wasn’t the jumping off point, without Blade success there would be no Tobey Spider-Man nor X-men https://t.co/swVC3kIjfe — Duel Wielding Doggos For Fun (@GUXSquallNoctis) September 7, 2021

“Toby Spider-man and 2000s x-men gave us the MCU! Deal with it!”

“No way it was Iron Man they weren’t sure it would work sorry you’re wrong!”

Every single Black fan: pic.twitter.com/eJ5wjI93iH — ✨#1 Blade Historian Austin✨ (@sailorsctaustin) September 7, 2021

Many Twitter users also made a comparison between X-Men and Spider-Man, and others also talked about Blade and 1997’s Spawn.

X-Men (2000) VS

Spider-Man (2002)

Which ONE do you choose ? pic.twitter.com/GNmUejuZ2d — RollingStoned171 (@RStoned171) September 7, 2021

While BLADE was the first modern Marvel superhero success, its success was mostly predicated on movie star Wesley Snipes headlining a "This looks awesome!" horror actioner. SPAWN was even more of a trendsetter as its success was 94% predicated on the source comic's popularity. pic.twitter.com/7dWo2EAc1r — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) September 7, 2021

The thing about this take is how many people even conceived of Blade as a "comic book movie" at release? https://t.co/tmaCky6lFw — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 7, 2021

It is clear after the lengthy debate that there is no one or a correct answer to this. X-Men, Spider-Man and Blade have equally contributed to the genre and expanded the superhero culture. Many fans also argue that there isn’t necessarily one film in pop culture that has been most important before MCU.

Must Read: When BTS Leader RM Apologised For Allegedly Plagiarising Songs Surfaced On The Internet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube