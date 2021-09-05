Advertisement

It’s been two days since the release of Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Starring Simu Liu as the titular character, the movie was one of the most anticipated Marvel movies for the longest time. While it took the bar for representation a notch higher for the studio by giving an Asian superhero at the forefront of the world, the movie was definitely touted to be more than that. And turns out the plans for Simu’s character were bigger than any one of us thought, and he is now an Avenger.

Yes, you read that just right. Ever since the Avengers: Endgame ended and almost all of our veteran Earth’s Mightiest Heroes either took off their mantle, died, or just chose to go into oblivion, everyone was eager to see the next batch of saviours who are up for new challenges. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers 5 is on and the set-up for it has already begun.

Lesser did we know that the latest Marvel flick is just that. Shang-Chi as per a video shared by Marvel on their YouTube channel is now officially an Avenger and below is all you need to know about this most surprising and exciting update of the day.

Marvel shared a short trailer to announce the release of their much-awaited movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The trailer gives us glimpses of the veteran Avengers including Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and Chris Evans’ Captain America. We are later taken to Simu Liu’s hero and the announcement breaks the screen saying, “Marvel’s New Avenger.” And this is the movement Liu has been roped in for the greater good.

Meanwhile, this is also a dream come true for Simu Liu, who has expressed his wish for Shang-Chi to become one of the Avengers. As per We Got This Covered, he had said, “In terms of what’s next, I know what’s on my mind is the same as what’s on everybody else’s mind, and hopefully, there’s an Avengers in the future, somewhere. Obviously, I don’t know anything about that, but being such a big fan of the whole franchise, I know that that’s the gold star.”

