Kaley Cuoco who is best known for her role in The Big Bang Theory and her husband Karl Cook have decided to split after 3 years of marriage.

On Friday, while giving a joint statement to the source the couple announced that they have mutually agreed on going their separate ways. They stated that “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

While giving their statement to the People magazine on Friday, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook also mentioned that they have no “no anger or animosity” between them. They claimed that “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Kaley Cuoco known for her amazing roles in the series The Big Bang Theory and Flight Attendant had initially started dating Karl who is a professional equestrian in 2016 and after a year of being together decided to get engaged in 2017.

The couple got married in June 2018 at a small marriage celebration in San Diego, California.

