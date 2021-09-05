Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson with infinite bulging muscles and that gigantic frame is out there making the most ambitious anti-hero film ever. The actor has conspired to be the Black Adam in DCEU for more than a decade and fulfilled his wish to step in the character’s shoes himself. But isn’t it a bit of dismay that he is not making an appearance in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods, or vice versa? Well, even Zachary Levi feels so. Also, he wants to punch The Rock in the face.

It took the world by storm when Dwayne announced Black Adam last year. Ever since then, the actor has been only prepping and trying to make it the best. The fact that he has bulked up so much that his suit needs no padding anymore is the proof. Now Zachary Levi has opened up on how he wishes that the two met on a movie where they clash. He even talks about punching The Rock and fans could only say ‘High Hopes’! Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Shazam! Fury Of The Gods star was talking at a panel related to his DCEU flick at the convention. As per The Direct, while talking about joining forces with Dwayne Johnson on a movie, Zachary Levi said, “I would love to punch The Rock in the face…it would be a dream.”

However, Zachary Levi is eager for the union to happen onscreen but has no idea if he and the makers are on the same lines or not. He says those details were way ahead of his pay grade, so he has no idea about the possibility. But he also expresses that he will be disappointed if Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam and his Shazam don’t cross paths at least once considering they have a good history in the comics together.

“Given the comic and the canon and all that stuff, I think it would be a bummer if Captain Marvel and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam didn’t have at least their one meeting, whatever that’s going to be,” Zachary Levi said. “You know, I’ll just show up and put on the suit.”

Black Adam hits the big screens on July 29, 2022, whereas Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is scheduled for a June 2, 2023 release.

