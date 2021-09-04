Advertisement

Tori Spelling left her fans in complete shock with her latest Instagram post where she lo looks exactly like Khloe Kardashian.

On Thursday, September 2, Rugetti along with ‘Beverly Hills actress was seen outside sporting the same denim outfit as Khloe, the only difference was the way they accessorize their outfits. Tori opted to go with a Gucci cross shoulder bag and black boots. She along with her hairstylist/ friend were seen holding hands as they smiled for the paparazzi in West Hollywood after a day of shooting.

Tori Spellings fresh look went viral on social media as soon as her twinning pic with Rugetti landed on the platform as people could not believe how similar she looks to the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ stars. As soon as their image went viral Spelling uploaded the post on her Instagram, captioning it, “So not Planned,” tagging Rugetti. With this kind of a caption, it can only mean two things, one that she did not plan on training with Rugetti and the second that she did not intend to end up looking like a Kardashian sister.

Rugetti’s response to her post read, “My wife,” followed by a heart emoji. The reason behind people thinking Spelling was Khloe was because in Feb 2020 Khloe donned a denim jumpsuit with looks just like the one Spelling wore last night. Along with that Khloe also had blond hair last year which was loved by fans and had become quite popular.

In disbelief, fans took over Twitter with their reactions to the post. “Not Tori Spelling going Khloe Kardashian better than Khloe Kardashian,” one of them commented, while another wrote that, “Tori Spelling’s final form is Khloe Kardashian.” Another fan said, “Naurrr what is this I thought it was Khloe, okay mis Tori do your thing.” The next commented, “How nice of Khloe Kardashian to let Tori Spelling borrow one of her heads.” One more wrote, “I stared at that pic for at least a solid minute tryna figure out what Khloe had to do with Tori Spelling.”

A fan also tweeted, “Kris Jenner on her way to talk to Tori Spellings plastic surgeon after seeing why Khloe is trending.” Another said, “Tori Spelling has Michael Jacksoned herself all the way to Khloe Kardashian.” One more said that “This is not Khloe and I’m shook.” Another told, “Did Tori ask permission from Khloe for her face first?” One more noted, “I’m about to be up all night looking at this Tori Spelling photo looking just like Khloe Kardashian.” Another said, “Khloe Kardashian gave Tori Spelling’s one of faces like the Many-Faced God.” There was another person who reacted saying, “I usually don’t post stuff like this, but–know how we’re all kicking ourselves for not getting work done during the pandemic? Today in the annals of white woman magic, Tori Spelling emerged with a whole damn new face.

Not Tori Spelling going Khloe Kardashian better than Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/IfDW3ljsjQ — Christian Lee (@MrTurnUP) September 3, 2021

Tori Spelling's final form is Khloe Kardashian pic.twitter.com/SmU4SY4bOv — ChicaChibiNina (@ChicaChibiNina) September 3, 2021

Naurrr what is this I thought it was Khloe okay mis Tori do your thing pic.twitter.com/iP3stKRPOC — gomezunlimited (@gomezunlimited_) September 3, 2021

This is not Khloe and I'm shook. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eBfjuE2spK — Luvvie is the #ProfessionalTroublemaker (@Luvvie) September 4, 2021

I’m about to be up all night looking at this Tori Spelling photo looking just like Khloe Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/qivl2Pfri7 — usopp🇲🇦 (@usopp007) September 4, 2021

