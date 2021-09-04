Advertisement

While the world is enthralled by the greatness of Simu Liu starrer Shangi-Chi And The Legends Of The Ten Rings, the next film on the Marvel roaster and precisely the 26th is Eternals, which brings together the most starry ensemble cast ever. While Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington and everyone else highlights, the movie beams with Chloe Zhao supremacy. But did you know the Nomadland fame impressed Jolie to sign up with a Candy?

She is Chloe Zhao, if she can bring Frances McDormand to her project and create the loudest buzz at the Oscars, she can do anything. Eternals is one of the most anticipated projects of all right now and is all set to hit the big screens in November this year. Angelina Jolie plays Thena, a warrior with magical capabilities. While she is in head over heels love with the flick, she now reveals a very interesting trivia. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to The Direct about Eternals and Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie expressed how she loved her first film Songs Of Brothers Taught me and how she would being something new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She said, “I loved her first film [ Songs My Brothers Taughheels], and I knew that she would bring something special to this.”

But even Angelina Jolie was not kept away from Marvel’s secrecy game. She was kept in the dark upon joining the movie just like the studio does with all the newcomers. Even Jolie did not get the privilege of knowing everything. “It’s a unique experience joining the Marvel world. You are asked to come in, but they don’t tell you anything about the story or the role you are being asked to play. You walk in, past the uniforms of the characters on the walls, wondering what they have in mind for you,” she said.

It was at this point, Eternals star Angelina Jolie decided to reveal the most interesting thing. She spoke about how Chloe Zhao explained to her the plot of the movie. She sold the movie to Jolie with help of candies. Zhao used pieces of a candy to designate various human civilizations on a map and Jolie was sold. She said, “as they described who Thena was and her arc, I was very happy they asked me to play her.”

