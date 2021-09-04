Advertisement

Amber Heard is still very much one of the most hated celebrities on the internet and owns a top position amid that too. The actor is right now in the UK shooting for Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in which she reprises her character Mera alongside Jason Momoa’s Arthur Fleck. All of this is pretty much proof that all the protests and movement against the star haven’t affected Warner Bros even a bit, who continue to employ her. There is some more proof now.

After Johnny Depp lost the Libel against a Tabloid that called him a wife-beater in reference to ex-wife Amber, his life came to a standstill and he saw many of his Hollywood confidants parting ways from him. After WB fired him from Fantastic Beasts, his fans marched to the virtual gates of the studio and demanded an unbiased move by firing Amber Heard too. But the latest update says WB is planning to stand with Mera fane no matter what.

Advertisement

As per the buzz that is heard across the globe Warner Bros might have signed Amber Heard for more Aquaman projects, precisely two. Below is all you need to know about the most surprising update of the day.

If We Got This Covered’s update is anything to go by, Amber Heard has been roped in for at least two Aquaman projects. The actor is in talks to reprise Mera in both of them. There are no details as to exactly what projects these are, but the direct bait for one of them is on the third part of the Arthur Fleck saga. The studio is definitely confidential about the Lost Kingdom and taking a big leap.

The second project could probably be the rumoured Mera Spin-off having Amber Heard at the centre of it all. Only time will tell what’s and if Heard is staying more. Meanwhile, the team is filming Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom in the UK as we speak. Heard is making sure to give all the updates through social media.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Elton John On His Album ‘Lockdown Sessions’: “All The Tracks I Worked on Were Really Interesting & Diverse”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube