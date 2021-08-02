Advertisement

Jason Momoa is undoubtedly one of the nicest guys on the planet. The gentleman in the garb of a s*xy beast has won hearts across the globe and is a walking thirst trap for his fans. While be entered the world of films with Baywatch and how he got to audition is a complete funny tale altogether, his break out technically was playing Khal Drogo in the Game Of Thrones. The actor became a household name with it and soon became one of the busiest actors in Hollywood.

To be seen in Dune now, the actor played Khal Drogo, Daenerys Targaryen’s husband in season 1. He dies by the end of it (yes, spoiler). While he made sure people notice his presence on the show and his recall value increases, the actor was actually left broke after Game Of Thrones and he once said how they were starving after his stint on the widely popular show. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to InStyle back in the day, Jason Momoa revealed how they were starving after Game Of Thrones and he couldn’t get work. The actor spoke about being in massive debts and how it took long to come out. “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work,” he admitted. “It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

Jason Momoa went on to say how many people in the industry did not believe that he can speak English after they saw him playing Khal Drogo. That also affected his chances at landing jobs. Jason said, “I’m not known for my acting. I’m known for action. I don’t say a lot of things or use big sentences. I mean, where do you put Drogo? He’s not going in a rom-com. No one even knew I spoke English.”

The actor is now one of the busiest stars in Hollywood. On the sets of Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom now, he will also be seen in Dune and Apple+ series See. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

