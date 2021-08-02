Advertisement

If there is anything that has dominated everything about Spider-Man: No Way Home, it has to be Tom Holland and Zendaya’s driveway kiss. Their PDA and later the actor talking about growing up with him on sets was enough to give their fans the ‘Aww’ content they crave for. But while love is in the air, are we giving enough attention to the fact that this is the end of the Home franchise and the future of the couple in the MCU is not yet planned?

Well, yes, happy realization. For the unversed, No Way Home is the wrap up of the Home trilogy, and that also means the last for a lot of people on the team. For Tom Holland, it seems he will stick around some more, but not everyone. And by the looks of it, Zendaya is already hinting at this being her last outing as the fan favourite MJ from the trilogy. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what the Dune star has to say cryptically.

Everything about the Spider-Man: No Way Home is being kept under the wraps neatly. We aren’t even told about the highly speculated and anticipated SpiderVerse mystery. So it will be difficult to tell if Zendaya and Tom Holland stay or not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Talking to E! She says they don’t know if they are going to do another. So they had the time of their lives on the sets of the conclusion of the trilogy.

“We don’t know if we’re gonna do another one,” Spider-Man: No Way Home star Zendaya said. “Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland have almost confirmed their budding romance and we are waiting for the day they put words to the hints they are dropping with their activities. How excited are you for Spider-Man: No Way Home? Let us know in the comments section below.

