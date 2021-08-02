Advertisement

Social media can get really toxic for one if you look at all the negativity and not look at the bright side of drawing motivation from different people on the same. Last year, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown opened up on dealing with anxiety and the reason why she keeps things personal in life.

Millie is really popular on social media and enjoys a fan following of more than 46 million followers on Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown is an inspiration for a lot of people out there. She’s 17 and has worked really hard to make her dreams come true. From her successful acting career to her launching her own skincare line, this beauty is on a roll. But there are days when she feels low and struggles with anxiety.

Talking to Glamour UK, last year, Millie Bobby Brown spoke about her anxiety issues and said, “I keep most things private in my life. Personally, I struggle with anxiety and in some ways, this has hindered it. When I’m having a bad day or I’m feeling very anxious, some things like when people say, ‘Oh, you looked bad at this award show because you looked like this or you looked like that,’ those things make me a little bit more anxious and that hinders me a little bit more.”

The Godzilla vs Kong actress revealed how she’s her biggest critic and said, “I think Enola Holmes also taught me that being with yourself, being your own biggest critic, being your own biggest support team is so important, too. I rely on myself to give myself self-love because that’s just literally the only way I can. I tell myself, ‘Wow. I did good in that,’ and I have to give myself love because that’s important. Everyone has to empower themselves.”

